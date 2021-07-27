HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Facebook Teams With Apple For The Good Of Your Health

Facebook Teams With Apple For The Good Of Your Health

By | 27 Jul 2021
,

Facebook is currently planning a feature that will let users of its Oculus VR headsets share workout data with Apple’s Health app.

This is according to code discovered in the Oculus iPhone app, by iOS developer Steve Moser.

The feature would allow Oculus Move users to add data such as calories burned, or kilometres ran, to the Apple Health app, and would allow users to view workout data previously saved to the Apple Health app on the Oculus VR Headset.

While none of this is confirmed, code discovered in apps usually means a feature is pending. Netflix’s current plans to move into gaming initially broke when someone found code pertaining to this in the Netflix app.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Augmented Reality Market To Hit $233B By 2026
Fined Millions For Dodgy Practices Apple Now Wants To Run Medical Practices
Oculus Part Recalled Over Skin Rash Complaints
New Oculus Quest VR Headset Starts At $479 In Oz
Next Oculus VR Headset Will Feature 2K Resolution Per Eye
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Australia Reveals Release Date For Foldable Phones
Industry Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Apple Set to Launch New iPhone 13, On 17th Of September Mini Retained
Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
Mall Owner GPT Dumps Earnings Guidance For 2021
Industry Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
Oz Consumer Confidence Falls To Lowest Point Since November
Industry Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
Myer Boosts Supply Chain With New Distribution Centre
Latest News Myer
/
July 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Australia Reveals Release Date For Foldable Phones
Industry Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 12 promises to reveal details about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z...
Read More