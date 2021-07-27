Facebook is currently planning a feature that will let users of its Oculus VR headsets share workout data with Apple’s Health app.

This is according to code discovered in the Oculus iPhone app, by iOS developer Steve Moser.

The feature would allow Oculus Move users to add data such as calories burned, or kilometres ran, to the Apple Health app, and would allow users to view workout data previously saved to the Apple Health app on the Oculus VR Headset.

While none of this is confirmed, code discovered in apps usually means a feature is pending. Netflix’s current plans to move into gaming initially broke when someone found code pertaining to this in the Netflix app.