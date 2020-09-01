HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Sound > Integrated Amps > EXCLUSIVE: Indi Imports Snares Krell From Audio Marketing

EXCLUSIVE: Indi Imports Snares Krell From Audio Marketing

By | 1 Sep 2020
Melbourne based distributor The Indi Group has been appointed as the new Australian distributor of Krell amplifiers.

The former distributor was Sydney based Audio Marketing.

The move comes as Indi looks to expand sales of their Miller & Kreisel range of home cinema speakers with dealers now able to configure a Krell amp into their recommendations.

Recently Indi secured a deal to range Loewe TV’s at select The Good Guys stores.

Paul Riachi, Managing Director of the Indi Group that includes Rio Sound & Vision stores in Victoria, that are currently undergoing a massive redesign during the COVID-19 with insiders claiming that their Preston store will be the biggest audio and home entertainment specialist retailer in Australia with several new experience rooms set to be revealed built around well-known Hollywood brands said “Krell Industries is the pinnacle of pioneering audio and technology. Krell has arguably emerged in just four decades as the most influential audio brands of the past current century” said

He added as a young company, we have made some serious headlines with the takeover of key brands here in Australia…. Such as Loewe, Canton, Cyrus and Miller & Kreisel” he said.

The Krell product range will be available via Indi from November 2020.

Partnering with Indi Imports was an obvious choice for us as the Krell brand continues to grow worldwide. We are incredibly pleased to partner with such a strong organization, dedicated to the same ideals as Krell” said Krell Industries, CEO Walter Schofield.

