Ecovacs Robot Vacuum Picks Up Canstar Innovation Award

Ecovacs Robot Vacuum Picks Up Canstar Innovation Award

30 Jun 2021
,

Robotics company Ecovacs has celebrated a Canstar Blue 2021 Innovation Excellence Award for Cleaning Appliances, awarded to its Deebot T9+ robovac.

Ecovacs and Samsung are the only two companies recognised for appliances in this year’s awards, with the Deebot Ozmo T9+ getting the thumbs-up for its TrueDetect 3D 2.0 obstacle avoidance technology, its auto-emptying station, and its built-in air freshener.

Karen Powell, Head of ANZ for Ecovacs, says the award marks the company as a leader in the field of robotic vacuums.

“We have been the leaders in raising the bar in all key areas of functionality, from mapping and mopping technology to battery life, obstacle avoidance and suction power that can be delivered in a robotic vacuum cleaner.

“And now the Deebot T9+ includes these features as well as another industry first with an air freshener,” she said.

Powell hailed the Canstar gong as “another feather in the cap” for Ecovacs.

“We will continue to drive the category by working tirelessly to deliver a hands-free cleaning experience that makes consumers’ lives easier, all the while continuing to change perceptions about what is possible in a robotic vacuum cleaner,” she said.

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T9+ sells for $1299 at JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, and Godfreys.

