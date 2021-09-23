HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EBook In For The Release Of Kindle’s New Paperwhite Range

EBook In For The Release Of Kindle’s New Paperwhite Range

By | 23 Sep 2021

We tipped you off on Tuesday that Amazon had new Kindle devices on the way. Since then, more information has come to light.

It’s been a while between Kindle action from Amazon. To make up for it they’ve upped the screen size on the new Paperwhite from six inches to 6.8, with a 300 ppi glare-free display.

Released October 27, there will also be adjustable light with colour-adjustment settings and a one-click dark mode so night owls can read without eye strain.


But even though the screen’s bigger, the device remains the same size as the previous Paperwhite. They simply reduced the bezels around the edges to fit it.

As for performance, the processor is 20 per cent faster. It will also charge up completely in around two hours, and the larger battery should last an average reader about 10 weeks. With 8GB of memory, will go for $239.

There’s also a Signature Edition, released November 10, with 32GB of memory and wireless charging for $289. Both are Bluetooth-enabled if you’re a fan of audio books.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
New Kindle Paperwhite Range Announced
Amazon To Announce New Hardware Next Week
You Beaut! Alexa Now Understands Aussie Lingo
Amazon Pull The Plug On Chinese Brands Over Dodgy Reviews
Amazon Shuts 3,000 Chinese Stores Over Fake Review Scandal
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Billionaire Solomon Lew demands vaccine checks at shopping centres
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
D-Link Releases Discreet Range Of Security Cameras
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
HP Launches New Spectre x360 For Windows 11
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
Introducing Motorola’s Moto G Pure, Another G Wiz
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
Facebook Focused On Hardware With New CTO Hire
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Billionaire Solomon Lew demands vaccine checks at shopping centres
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Billionaire businessman Solomon Lew has set up a potential showdown with Australia’s leading shopping malls before the expected Christmas consumer...
Read More