Thousands of tech products are going under the hammer at an auction after airport duty-free retailers struggled to move the stock during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A million dollars’ worth of goods, including iPhones, iPads, FitBits, Drones and GoPro cameras, will start at just $10 during the auction held by Hilco Global.

Some of the savings to be had include $275 off the new iPhone 12, half-priced Samsung S10 smartphones and Apple Watches for just $900 (RRP $1180).

Flat screen TVs are also up for grabs including an 85cm model for $3860 (RRP$7500).

Michael Hayes, chief operating officer at Hilco Global, said the products are months old as duty-free retailers suffered massive sales slumps thanks to the border closures.

“The duty-free stores are stuck with products that are six months old because no-one has been able to walk through airports with Covid restrictions in place,” he told 7NEWS.

“There will be a lot of bargains, there are thousands of items to bid on.”

Hilco Global also ran a similar auction in October when a shipment of appliances from Thailand couldn’t be sold in stores as they were found with beetles crawling in the containers.