Samsung’s free streaming service Samsung TV Plus has rolled out in Australia after being available in the global market for some time.

Owners of Samsung-branded Smart TV models between 2018 and 2020 will be able to access the platform free of charge, however it is supported by advertising.

In the US Samsung TV Plus boasts over 100 channels, however the local platform will only offer 30 including Fuel TV, Made In Hollywood and Bloomberg TV+.

Foxtel’s streaming service Binge is also available on Samsung Smart TVs.

In the US, Samsung TV Plus also supports Netflix and Disney+, meaning users don’t have to pay subscription fees.

Users can also download the Samsung TV Plus app on Samsung mobile devices dating back to the Galaxy S9.

The platform should already be onboard competitive Samsung Smart TVs without users needing to kickstart updates.