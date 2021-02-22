Australians are using more technology than ever to monitor health in ways that are usually reserved for a doctor’s visit, a Deloitte survey reveals.

Consumers are demanding greater transparency, convenience and access to health services and are turning to technology such as wearables and smartphones to track important symptoms like blood pressure and glucose levels.

Australians aren’t simply waiting to book an appointment with a doctor for an in-depth health analysis – it can all be done with an app or a smartwatch.

“Increasingly, Australian consumers are using the power of technology to take charge of their own health, and proactively maintain their own wellbeing,” the Deloitte Global Survey on Health Care Consumers states.

“They are no longer just waiting for health professionals to provide them with information about their health, they are finding that information on websites and apps and using it as an alternative to, or as a supplement to, advice from health professionals.”

One-in-five Australian consumer use a smartphone or piece of technology to monitor serious conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, depression or cardiac arrhythmias, the report claims.

Apple Watch users can enable notifications from the Heart Rate app to alert them to high or low heart rates and irregular heart rhythms.

Fitbit also uses a consumer’s heartrate to track overall health and fitness.

Forty per cent of Australians are also using technology to monitor fitness and wellbeing goals, while only one third of the consumers are sharing the information with a treating doctor.

Sleep monitoring is also becoming a popular behaviour for wearable consumers and apps such as Sleepscore are empowering consumers with more information.

The wearable market in Australia is expected to register a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 14.5 per cent during the forecast period from 2021 – 2026.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also expanded the role of wearable technologies in the healthcare sector.