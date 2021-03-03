HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
DJI Launches New First-Person Drone

By | 3 Mar 2021
DJI has released a new first-person drone that it says creates an entirely new drone category.

The new DJI FPV drone combines racing drones’ high speed and first person camera view with traditional drones’ cinematic camera sweep, and consumer drones’ safety and transmission technology.

It features three flight modes: Normal mode, with maximum safety and ease of use; Manual mode, for full control; and a hybrid Sport mode, which combines Normal mode’s safety features and Manual mode’s dynamic movement.

Its attached camera can film at 4K/60fps 120 Mbps on a single-axis gimbal, and the included goggles provide a clear, long-range, and low-latency feed.

According to Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director, DJI Europe, DJI FPV “redefines” what drone flight can be.

“Right out of the box, DJI FPV combines the best available technology for a hybrid drone like no other. It can fly like a racer, hover like a traditional drone, accelerate like a homebuilt project and stop faster than any of them.

“DJI FPV lets the world experience the absolute thrill of immersive drone flight without being intimidated by the technology or spending hours building a system from scratch. We can’t wait for the world to try it,” he said.

DJI FPV is available for $2099 from DJI and authorised retail partners. The base combo includes drone, remote controller, FPV Goggles V2, all required cables, and one battery. The Fly More Kit, which includes two additional Intelligent Flight Batteries and charging hub, sells for $429, while the optional motion controller sells separately for $229.

