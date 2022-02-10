HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 10 Feb 2022

Disney+ is performing better than both the company and Wall Street analysts predicted, reporting 129.8 million subscribers by the end of 2021.

This is up from 118.1 million in September, and more than the predicted 124.7 million.

The Disney company posted $A30.39 billion for the December quarter, compared to 22.66 billion during the same quarter in 2020.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in November that Disney+ is on track to hit 260 million streaming customers by June 2024. This means the streaming service needs to effectively double its user base in under two-and-a-half years.

Shares of Disney rose 8.6 per cent in after-hours trading. It closes at $US147.23, up 3.3 per cent.

 



