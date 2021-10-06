HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Disney+ Consumer Spending Passes $1.5 Billion

By | 6 Oct 2021

The Disney+ streaming app has passed $1.5 billion USD in consumer spending, less than two years from its launch.

According to data from Sensor Tower, Disney surpassed $1 billion in April 2021, a huge leap from the $100 million generated in its first two months.

The app was installed over 64 million installs in the first half of 2021, an increase of 28 pre cent from the previous year.

Its digital advertising spend has also dropped as Disney+ becomes a household name, with ‘just’ $238 million spent this year, down 39 per cent from 2020.

