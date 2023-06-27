Diablo IV has been hit with a distributed denial of service attack that saw gamers unable to play the popular online-only game for up to 24 hours.

Players found they kept getting disconnected from the game, while Blizzard Entertainment initially assumed it was a bug.

“We are investigating the login issues affecting Diablo IV and working to resolve these as soon as possible,” the developer tweeted.

“Players may experience queues while we work on the issue.”

The company soon confirmed it was a DDoS attack.

“We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players,” read an in-game announcement.

“We are actively working to mitigate this issue.”

The game isn’t available for play offline, meaning that gamers were unable to play the action-RPG at all.