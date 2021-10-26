An investor press release by CE Brands has revealed that Motorola will soon be releasing the Moto Watch 100, a new smartwatch.

Craig Smith, CEO of CE Brands, wrote: “We are also very excited to be on the verge of launching our next wearables product under the Motorola brand with the Moto Watch 100, which we are confident will further establish the Motorola brand in the expanding smart watch segment.”

According to Gizmo China, the device will have an entry-level price point, and enters mass production in November. It will be available in Phantom Black and Steel Silver colour options, with an aluminum casing with 5ATM water resistance.