Home > Latest News > Nokia And TPG Unleash Australia’s First 5G Femtocell

Nokia And TPG Unleash Australia’s First 5G Femtocell

By | 26 Oct 2021

Nokia and TPG Telecom have deployed Australia’s first 5G femtocell in a live network.

The system allows operators to use Nokia’s 4G/5G Smart Node to provide users with superior indoor 5G coverage.

Jonathan Rutherford, Group Executive, Enterprise and Government at TPG Telecom, explains: “We’re excited about the possibilities this product provides for our business customers in particular. Nokia Smart Node is a simple, cost effective and seamless ‘plug and play’ solution to provide indoor 5G coverage for small and medium businesses and corporate branch offices.”

Rob Joyce, Chief Technology Officer of Australia and New Zealand at Nokia, said: “This new addition to Nokia’s award-winning and industry-leading small cells portfolio helps operators like TPG Telecom deliver targeted 5G coverage and capacity to their key customers. The Smart Node simply plugs into a customer’s existing broadband connection and that’s it – superior 5G coverage indoors, it couldn’t be simpler.”

