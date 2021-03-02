Italian appliance company De’Longhi has unveiled its latest coffee maker named the PrimaDonna Soul, a Wi-Fi enabled machine which offers 21 different drink recipes.

De’Longhi’s latest offering is a $2799 machine which features Bean Adapt Technology for tailored bean variety and ships with a large 4.3’’ TFT touch display and five personalised user profiles.

It also has a large 500g capacity bean hopper plus a 500ml automatic milk system.

PrimaDonna Soul users can even order a coffee from the comfort of their own bed thanks to the Wi-Fi connectivity. It offers 21 delicious coffee recipes, including brew-over-ice, Italian espresso and long blacks.

“To achieve a coffee full of flavour, PrimaDonna Soul has an integrated electronically controlled flat burr precision grinder which is easily controlled through the touchscreen with guidance for correct grinder parameters,” the company said in a press release.

“The De’Longhi thermoblock technology ensures the optimal extraction temperature between 88 °C and 96 °C , tailored to your specific coffee recipe.”

The PrimaDonna Soul is available at an RRP of $2,799 and is on sale now at all major electrical retail outlets.