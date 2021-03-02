HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > De'Longhi > De’Longhi Unveils The PrimaDonna Soul: A 21-Recipe, Wi-Fi Coffee Machine

De’Longhi Unveils The PrimaDonna Soul: A 21-Recipe, Wi-Fi Coffee Machine

By | 2 Mar 2021
,

Italian appliance company De’Longhi has unveiled its latest coffee maker named the PrimaDonna Soul, a Wi-Fi enabled machine which offers 21 different drink recipes.

De’Longhi’s latest offering is a $2799 machine which features Bean Adapt Technology for tailored bean variety and ships with a large 4.3’’ TFT touch display and five personalised user profiles.

It also has a large 500g capacity bean hopper plus a 500ml automatic milk system.

PrimaDonna Soul users can even order a coffee from the comfort of their own bed thanks to the Wi-Fi connectivity. It  offers 21 delicious coffee recipes, including brew-over-ice, Italian espresso and long blacks.

“To achieve a coffee full of flavour, PrimaDonna Soul has an integrated electronically controlled flat burr precision grinder which is easily controlled through the touchscreen with guidance for correct grinder parameters,” the company said in a press release.

“The De’Longhi thermoblock technology ensures the optimal extraction temperature between 88 °C and 96 °C , tailored to your specific coffee recipe.”

The PrimaDonna Soul is available at an RRP of $2,799 and is on sale now at all major electrical retail outlets.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
Aldi Selling $40 Air Fryer
$599 65″ TV Headlines Big Tech Deals In Aldi Special Buys
BREAKING NEWS: Delonghi Appoints New Marketing Director
Bing Lee Goes Live With Early Black Friday Deals
De’Longhi Hire Former Dyson Marketing Director
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

High-End McIntosh Audio Gear Coming To Oz
Latest News Sound
/
March 2, 2021
/
KEF’s New Uni-Core Technology Packs Mighty Bass into Super-Compact Subwoofer
Latest News Sound Subwoofers
/
March 2, 2021
/
E3 Live Event Cancelled, Virtual Showcase On The Cards
E3 Gaming Latest News
/
March 2, 2021
/
Best Buy Cuts 5,000 Employees with More Stores to Close
Latest News
/
March 2, 2021
/
China Hoards Used Chipmaking Machines To Combat Shortage
Latest News
/
March 2, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

High-End McIntosh Audio Gear Coming To Oz
Latest News Sound
/
March 2, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Audio firm McIntosh has released a new vacuum-tube headphone amplifier and a two-channel SACD/CD player. The compact MHA200 headphone amplifier...
Read More