D-Link

D-Link Unveils Two New High-Performance Managed Switches

2 Mar 2021
,

D-Link has launched a pair of new DXS-3610 Series layer 3 stackable 10G/100G managed switches, suitable for high-performance data centre, enterprise and campus applications.

The DXS-3610-54S (above) includes 48 x 10Gb SFP+ ports and 6 x 40/100Gb QSFP+/QSFP28 ports, while the DXS-3610-54T (below) provides 48 x 10GBASE-T ports and 6 x 40/100Gb QSFP+/QSFP28 ports. Each is compatible with SDN-enabled network architecture and stackable with up to 12 units per stack.

According to D-Link, the DXS-3610 series provides users with high-performance switching capacity of up to 2.16Tbps, with forwarding rates of up to 1607Mbps.

“It also features a modular fan back-up design, providing n+1 redundancy for the system. The modular power design allows either AC or DC power sources for maximum deployment flexibility.

“With dual power modules, power loads are distributed seamlessly across both modules, significantly extending the lifetime of the modules and saving costs, providing reliability and redundancy simultaneously,” the manufacturer said.

The DXS-3610-54S is available for $17,499.95, and the DXS-3610-54T for $23,799.95, from dlink.com.au as well as all authorised D-Link partners and resellers.

