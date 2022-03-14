A major investment into research and development packaging design and new industrial designers is paying off for Melbourne based Company Cygnett who grew 25% last year.

The business that lost their founder Tim Swann back in November 2021, due to a tragic accident, is currently expanding into foreign markets, via both retailers and carriers who see the Australian brand a premium CE accessory offering.

According to Marketing Manager Michael Broadhurst the business has seen a big growth in demand for Cygnett designed and manufactured products with the Company now working with carriers such as Optus and retailers Target and Big W to deliver “bespoke” products under different brand names.

They are also working with overseas carriers and retailers in the USA, South America and Europe who see value ranging the Australian Companies products.

As travel dropped off due to COVID the demand for portable power also declined but this did not stop Cygnett, who quickly moved into portable power for the outdoor market spanning campers and consumers who wanted portable power for holiday homes and when away from home.

They are also developing portable power for tradies.

A classic example is the 200W Cygnett Explorer power station, which is designed for short camping trips or backup power in a blackout or emergency.

Its compact, functional, and designed makes it easy to move around while still delivering 200W continuous power, charging up to 7 devices and appliances at once.

According to Broadhurst the business which already has distinct orange branding is currently negotiating with UK carrier EE, which is a brand within the BT Group, to deliver a new range of Cygnett products spanning wireless charging, cables, and a new range of GAN devices.

One category where Cygnett see growth is in GaN devices.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a very hard, mechanically stable wide bandgap semiconductor.

With higher breakdown strength, faster switching speed, higher thermal conductivity and lower on-resistance, power devices based on GaN significantly outperform silicon-based devices with Cygnett currently developing a range of new solutions based around this technology.

In Australia arch-rival, Belkin was the first to launch a GaN device that delivered multiple power capabilities that allowed work at home consumers to charge both notebooks and mobile phones from one GAN plug.

Users can simultaneously, charge a smaller notebook at up to 50W and an iPhone at up to 18W, or charge a single large notebook at up to 60W. Cygnett are currently working on a 140 and even larger watt GaN offering.

Another market where Cygnett see growth is in the sale of Hubbs that allow consumers to manage multiple devices spanning monitors, smartphones, notebooks via one HDMI and memory capable hub.

Broadhurst claims growth has been achieved by delivering premium, affordable premium and value products.

One retailer where Cygnett has achieved 100%+ growth is Big W where they are using a Cygnett brand to generate sales.

“What we have done is simplify our entry level offering making it easy for customers at the likes of Big W” he said.

“Design is a key part of our D&A and the combination of good industrial design and a team that are able to quickly identify a market and then deliver a quality product whether it’s in the premium market or the value market is paying off”.

A major supplier to JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman Cygnett is today looking at significant growth coming from overseas with the Company set to release a premium ranger of Apple charging devices shortly.

Shortly Cygnett will conduct a major roadshow across Australia to show several of their 2022 products.