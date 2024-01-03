The ACCC has issued Crusader Caravans with two infringement notices, to which the company has had to pay $33,000 in penalties.

The notices were issued after the company allegedly made false / misleading representations regarding waterproof tests conducted on manufactured caravans.

In its 2023 Buyer’s Guide, the company indicated to consumers they carried out tests on caravans to check for “waterproofing in storm-like conditions.”

It was found the tests were not designed for checking waterproofing, but instead, to check for the lower standard of water resistance.

This Buyer’s Guide was available to customers between December 2022 and April 2023. The information was also provided to almost 40,000 customers via email on January 22nd, 2023. Since, it has been removed from the guide.

Liza Carver, the ACCC Commissioner said, “Caravans are a significant investment for consumers and it’s critical they have an accurate understanding of the testing of the product they are considering purchasing.”

“Manufacturers and traders must always accurately represent the testing standards for their products.”

“We have previously received numerous consumer complaints about water leaks and damage to caravans. We are continuing to investigate the industry and will not hesitate to take appropriate action against caravan manufacturers and retailers who are not meeting their obligations under the Australian Consumer Law.”

The ACCC has proceeded to publish guidance for purchasing a new caravan, to help those understand their rights and obligations when buying and selling.