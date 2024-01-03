LG has unveiled its new 2024 OLED TV lineup, which is powered by LG’s latest AI processor with 4-fold higher AI performance, exclusively designed for OLED TVs, set to be revealed at CES 2024.

The upcoming LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and LG OLED G4 TVs come equipped with a new Alpha 11 AI processor, providing a 70% improvement in graphic performance, as well as a 30% faster processing speed.

Each new TV comes with upgraded AI upscaling which uses pixel-level image analysis to sharpen objects and backgrounds.

The new AI processor also refines colours by analysing frequently used shades to convey the mood intended by filmmakers.

Additionally, there’s Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro which splits pictures into blocks, and finetunes brightness and contrast.

The upcoming LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 wireless OLED TV is said to be available from 65-inches to 97-inches, complete with the wireless Zero Connect Box, which eliminates connected output cables. This will also be the world’s first TV with wireless audio and video transmission at up to 4K 144Hz.

President of the LG Home Entertainment Company, Park Hyoung-sei said, “Bolstered by a class-leading OLED TV and impressive QNED line-up, LG continues to assert its dominance in the premium TV market with the promise of the best possible customer experience through a distinguished selection of content and services available on the company’s webOS smart TV platform.”

Included AI Sound Pro offers rich, full audio all while leveraging the built in speakers’ virtual 11.1.2 surround sound.

Additionally, the TVs come with Game Optimiser, allowing gamers to switch between display presets. They also support NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync.

By using the latest version of webOS, users can now create up to 10 different profiles, and the latest LG smart TVs can recognise the user’s voice based on profiles and recommend personalised recommendations based on usage history.

Users can also customise the Home Screen in the latest webOS, as well as set up personalised settings. This provides access to the user’s favourite services and content, as well as a personalised Picture Wand, which lets the user adjust image quality to their preference.

LG is also offering the latest webOS upgrade to existing LG 2022 Smart TV owners, and it applies to the company’s 2022 OLED TV models and 2022 QNED Mini LED 8K models. This will be extended to more products worldwide in the future.

The upcoming LG 2024 Smart TVs can also interact with smart home devices supporting Matter, and can support Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast. Compatible LG OLED TVs and QNED TVs will also be able to pair with LG soundbars through built in WOWCAST.

Finally, LG TVs provide a range of accessibility features within Quick Card’s Accessibility section, including useful services designed to support people with a disability. Remote control tutorials and chatbot services are also available.

LG will have a booth at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, from January 9th to 12th, where visitors will be able to explore more products.