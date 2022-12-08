HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Creative Technology Launches New MUVO Speaker

Creative Technology Launches New MUVO Speaker

By | 8 Dec 2022

Creative Technology has unveiled their latest MUVO portable speaker with improved audio performance and long battery life.

With 18 hours of battery life and IPX7 waterproof certification, The Creative MUVO Go is the perfect speaker for outdoor events like pool parties and hikes.

At 570g, its lightweight nature and the attached lanyard makes it easy to carry around, rendering it the ideal outdoor companion.

The latest Bluetooth 5.3 offers effortless pairing as well as a stable wireless connection with their adventure soundtrack.

Its dual full-range Neodymium drivers and passive bass radiators which produces 20W of power, and up to 40W of peak power makes it ideal for a wide range of tunes.

Users also have the option of pairing two units together via Wireless Stereo Link for a fuller stereo imaging.

Additionally, the bottle-shaped design offers versatility – whether it is standing upright or when it is laid flat, Creative MUVO Go delivers clear, well-balanced and room-filling audio.

Creative MUVO Go is available in Midnight Black, Pine Green and Cloud Blue. Its Australian pricing and release date has not been stated yet.


