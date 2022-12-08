HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
QLD Mall Anchored By Myer, Big W, Target Sells For $280M

QLD Mall Anchored By Myer, Big W, Target Sells For $280M

8 Dec 2022

Caneland Central mall in Mackay, Queensland has sold for approximately $280 million, the latest in a run of shopping centres to change hands.

Lendlease’s Australian Prime Property Fund Retail will sell the 66,000 square metre centre, which is anchored by Myer, Big W, Target, Coles, and Woolworths, to Sentinel Property Group.

“The centre has been a strong performer for APPF Retail due to its mix of retail, lifestyle and dining and core position at the heart of Mackay’s local community,” said Anne MacSporran, fund manager at APPF Retail.

APPF have owned the centre since 2001.

This is the third mall to change hands in recent times.

Last month, Dexus sold Homemaker Prospect, 30km from Sydney’s CBD, to AsheMorgan. Dexus bought the development in 2019 for $64.2 million.

In October, regional Victorian shopping mall Shepparton Marketplace sold to Singapore-based real estate management fund Sim Lian–Metro Capital for $88.1 million.

 

 



