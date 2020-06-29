HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
COVID-19 Recovery: 90% Of Australians Are Shopping At Stores Again

By | 29 Jun 2020
The latest ABS ‘Household Impacts of COVID-19 Survey’ found that Australians are rapidly returning to their normal pre-COVID-19 activities, with 90% of respondents saying that there were either going shopping or intending to go shopping in physical retail stores.

As much as 72% had already gone shopping at physical retail stores, while a further 18% planned to in the next four weeks.

This return to stores was reflected in the ABS’s preliminary retail trade figures for May, which noted a 16.3% increase in turnover, the largest recovery on record.

The majority of Australians expected to increase their spending on recreational or leisure activities (74%), eating out (74%), private transport (73%), personal care (70%), childcare (66%), and public transport (55%) compared to their reduced expenditure during the COVID-19 restrictions.

“On the other hand, the majority of Australians who had reduced expenditure on household furnishings (72%) and clothing and footwear (52%) expected to continue to spend lower amounts on these items COVID-19 restrictions ease,” said Michelle Marquardt, ABS Head of Household Surveys.

More than half of respondents (55%) plan on going on a domestic holiday. Of these, 20% planned on going within the next month, while 68% were planning a trip within the following six months.

Source: ABS

