Court Lets Lawyer Serve Lawsuit Via Tweet

By | 4 May 2023

An interesting legal precedent has been set in a US court, after a judge allowed a lawsuit to be served via a tweet after lawyers claim the subject could not be reached any other way.

The Florida district court judge granted The Moskowitz Law Firm permission to serve legal notice to crypto YouTuber Tom Nash via a tweet. Nash is the last of ten defendants named in a A$1.5 billion class-action lawsuit against influencers who promoted bankrupt crypto exchange FTX without disclosing the advertising deals in place.

The court order reads in part:

“Plaintiffs allege Nash has an established Internet-based business; utilises electronic means,
including Twitter, as reliable forms of contact; and has publicly acknowledged his personal e-mail
address is [email protected], which Plaintiffs’ counsel has previously e-mailed and which email did not bounce back, indicating Nash received it and his e-mail address is valid and operational.

“Therefore, Plaintiffs seek to serve Nash through e-mail, social media, and publication on a dedicated website.”

The district court is allowed to “order an alternate method for service to be executed on foreign defendants”, but this is the first known case of social media being used to serve a lawsuit.



