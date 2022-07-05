HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > CommBank Loses $2 Billion On BNPL Punt

CommBank Loses $2 Billion On BNPL Punt

By | 5 Jul 2022

In February, Commonwealth Bank’s stake in Swedish buy now pay later business Klarna was valued at A$2.4 billion, according to the bank’s half-year report.

This marked a drop of $300,000 within six months, a mighty tumble in value driven by the BNPL market becoming over-valued and crowded.

Now, according to Morgan Stanley, CBA’s 4 per cent stake is worth just A$400 million, marking a $2 billion loss in a six month period.

The analysts based this on Klarna’s devaluation to $US6.5 billion, from $US46 billion a year ago.

“CBA values Klarna ‘based on a methodology leveraging revenue multiples of market listed comparable companies’ and it used a multiple of 28x at 1H22,” says the Morgan Stanley note, written by equity analyst Richard Wiles.

“All else equal, an 85 per cent year on year reduction in the value of Klarna… would imply a write-down of $2bn in the value of CBA’s stake to $0.4bn.”

CBA shares are down 0.12 per cent today, to $91.34.


641364

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Australia’s Direct Debit System Overhauled
Zip CEO Assures Investors As Stock Falls To New Low
Zip Stock Hits Six-Year Low, Down 94%
PayPal Wades Further Into ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ Market
Cash Rate Likely To Hit 1.35% Next Month
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussie Broadband Hit With Nationwide Outage
Latest News
/
July 5, 2022
/
Reserve Bank Lifts Cash Rate By 50 Basis Points, To 1.35%
Latest News
/
July 5, 2022
/
Consumer Confidence Drops As Rate Hike Looms
Latest News
/
July 5, 2022
/
Overseas Alarm Over Chinese Surveillance Cameras Fail To Stop Sales In OZ
Latest News
/
July 5, 2022
/
Bing Lee Launches Premium Appliance Division
Latest News
/
July 5, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussie Broadband Hit With Nationwide Outage
Latest News
/
July 5, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Aussie Broadband was hit with an Australia-wide outage this afternoon, with numerous customers complaining online. The telco confirmed the reports...
Read More