Chinese Flooding May Delay iPhone Launch

By | 21 Jul 2021
Mass flooding and the evacuation of 100,000 people from the city of Zhengzhou could lead to the delay of Apple’s forthcoming iPhone, which is expected to be released in the third quarter of 2021.

Zhengzhou is the world’s biggest production hub for iPhones, and although reports say the factories themselves haven’t been damaged, the city has lost power,  roads have collapsed, and at least 12 locals have died in the floods.

Zhengzhou saw 457.5mms of rain fall in a 24-hour period, an alltime record for a city that usually records 640mm in an entire year.

These floods couldn’t have come at a worse time for Apple; the Zhengzhou plant produces roughly half of all iPhones, and had just ramped up production leading up to the launch of the new model.

 

