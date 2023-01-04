Samsung has announced it will introduce an 8K model of its ultra-short throw laser projector The Premiere.

Named the Premiere 8K, the updated model will offer increased resolution with a maximum screen size of 150 inches.

The projector was somewhat buried under a pile of Samsung TV releases, but offers some of the best value for money when it comes to the audiovisual space.

“Samsung’s 2023 AV line-up offers versatility in design and functionality without compromising on the best-in-class picture quality and immersive sound,” explains Jeremy Senior, Vice President – Consumer Electronics, Samsung Australia.

“This means Australians have a wide number of options when it comes to displays and projectors so they can find the right one that suits their personal entertainment experiences, passions and lifestyle.

“Beyond large screen sizes, cinematic sound, and premium picture quality, our open platform, sustainability, and flexibility are what set’s our TV apart.

“We see the role of TVs in 2023 as a central hub for monitoring and controlling the multitude of digital devices in the home. We’re expanding our ecosystem beyond SmartThings compatible products via Matter and HCA to offer simple and convenient device control, that can ‘calm’ our connected world and add convenience to your everyday life.

“We’ve also expanded our eco-conscious approaches throughout the product lifestyle to enable consumers to make choices that can help make the world a healthier place.”