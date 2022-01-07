HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > CES 2022: BMW Show Car That Changes Colour

CES 2022: BMW Show Car That Changes Colour

By | 7 Jan 2022

BMW has taken the decision making out of vehicle colour purchasing, as it unveiled an electric car with digital ‘paint’ panels that allow it to change colour with the press of a button.

The BMW iX Flow was showcased at CES in Las Vegas, and uses millions of e-Ink panels, the same technology used in the Kindle.

The technology can also be used to display logos on the side of vehicles.

According to BMW, the benefits are more than visual: the panels can flip to white to reduce the vehicle’s heat absorption. Each panel is the size of a human hair, according to the company – although it also warned this display is just the “initial results” of its e-ink implementation, suggesting it won’t come to market anytime soon.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
CES 2022: Ecovacs Deebot X1 Robo Vac Cleans House And self
CES 2022: New MSI Mic And Keyboard With Custom Switches
CES 2022: LG Makes Laundry Cleaner
CES 2022: BMW Turns Your Car Into A Cinema With 31″ Screen
CES 2022: Asymmetrical Foldable For Samsung Flip
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CD Sales Increased For First Time In 17 Years
Latest News
/
January 7, 2022
/
E3 2022 Will Be An Online-Only Event
Latest News
/
January 7, 2022
/
Omicron Hampers Q1 Retail Rebound
Latest News
/
January 7, 2022
/
Google’s Pixel, Home, Chromecast All Infringe On Sonos Patent, Court Finds
Latest News
/
January 7, 2022
/
Wesfarmers Likely To Win Priceline Bid As Woolies Drop Out
Latest News
/
January 7, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CD Sales Increased For First Time In 17 Years
Latest News
/
January 7, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
CD sales have increased for the first time in 17 years, according to US industry bible Billboard. The figures are...
Read More