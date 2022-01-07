BMW has taken the decision making out of vehicle colour purchasing, as it unveiled an electric car with digital ‘paint’ panels that allow it to change colour with the press of a button.

The BMW iX Flow was showcased at CES in Las Vegas, and uses millions of e-Ink panels, the same technology used in the Kindle.

The technology can also be used to display logos on the side of vehicles.

According to BMW, the benefits are more than visual: the panels can flip to white to reduce the vehicle’s heat absorption. Each panel is the size of a human hair, according to the company – although it also warned this display is just the “initial results” of its e-ink implementation, suggesting it won’t come to market anytime soon.