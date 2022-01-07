Google’s smart speakers could be a thing of the past, as the United States International Trade Commission ruled today that they infringed upon patents held by Sonos.

The two-year investigation ruled that Google has violated the Tariff Act of 1930. The 92 year-old law was introduced to prevent imported products violating American trademark, copyrights and patents – as Google manufacture their smart speakers overseas, the simple act of shipping them to the US is now banned.

The ruling also means that Google Pixel smartphones, and Chromecast devices are also infringing on Sonos’ patent, and cannot be imported or sold in the US.

Sonos has since slapped Google with a cease-and-desist. Obviously Google has appealed the ruling, which can be overturned in the next 60 days.

“While we disagree with today’s decision, we will ensure our shared customers have the best experience using our products and do not experience any disruption,” Google spokesperson José Castañeda said.

“We will seek further review and continue to defend ourselves against Sonos’ frivolous claims about our partnership and intellectual property.”