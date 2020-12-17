Cellnet Group has posted an unaudited November revenue of $14.78 million, up 27% year-on-year.

The accessories distributor’s strong trading conditions from the July to October period continued last month, with a net profit before tax of $1.19 million – up a staggering 174% for the corresponding period last year.

Commenting on the announcement, Cellnet Chief Executive Dave Clark said: “We continue to be positive about the current financial year, with the business performing very well across all categories and strong demand being experienced in the lead-up to Christmas.”

Cellnet noted the group had enjoyed continued retail momentum from the release of the iPhone 12 and its corresponding accessories and also saw a surge in console gaming accessories.

The company also posted a YTD net profit before tax of $2.79 million, up $2.04 million on the same period last year.

Cellnet represents brands including 3SixT, Lifeproof, Tech21, Otter Box, BlueAnt and Mophie.