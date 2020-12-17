HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Cellnet November Revenue Jumps By 27%, Helped By iPhone 12 Accessories Bonanza

By | 17 Dec 2020

Cellnet Group has posted an unaudited November revenue of $14.78 million, up 27% year-on-year.

The accessories distributor’s strong trading conditions from the July to October period continued last month, with a net profit before tax of $1.19 million – up a staggering 174% for the corresponding period last year.

Commenting on the announcement, Cellnet Chief Executive Dave Clark said: “We continue to be positive about the current financial year, with the business performing very well across all categories and strong demand being experienced in the lead-up to Christmas.”

Cellnet noted the group had enjoyed continued retail momentum from the release of the iPhone 12 and its corresponding accessories and also saw a surge in console gaming accessories.

The company also posted a YTD net profit before tax of $2.79 million, up $2.04 million on the same period last year.

Cellnet represents brands including 3SixT, Lifeproof, Tech21, Otter Box, BlueAnt and Mophie.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
