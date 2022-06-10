HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Cellnet Expands With New Company Owned Distribtion Centre

Cellnet Expands With New Company Owned Distribtion Centre

By | 10 Jun 2022

The Cellnet Group is expanding in Australia with a decision to invest in their own dedicated distribution centre in Melbourne a decision that allows Cellnet, to offer their own EPL for brands.

The move comes as several distributors review the high costs associated with distribution and logistics.

According to CEO Dave Clarke the move is aimed at optimising and the consolidation of their Australian warehousing and logistics operations.

Back in February the business reported that the facilitation of online sales for brands resulted in a 21% increase in revenue.

In the first half of 2021/22 financial year the business delivered an EBITDA of $1.6M.

The business believes that they can deliver a superior customer experience by controlling more of the supply chain.

Clarke said that the move allows the business to deliver an enhanced distribution model that will include omni-channel solutions for traditional retail partners, customised business partner solutions, comprehensive digital channel fulfillment and 3PL services.

“This is an extremely exciting step in our supply chain evolution. The need to unify logistics across the group and have direct relationships with freight carriers became more evident during the pandemic.” says Dave Clark, Cellnet Chief Executive.

Located in the Heatherton Parkview Estate, the modern 3,600m2 office and distribution facility has sufficient capacity for all Cellnet operations with further headroom available for future growth requirements.

Opening on 1 July 2022, Cellnet will commence transitioning from its outsourced providers this month, with initial deliveries from the new facility to commence mid-July ahead of the next iPhone launch. Its online and gaming business units will follow in a carefully managed phased approach to ensure minimal disruption.

“The team are looking forward to providing our brand and customer partners an enhanced fulfillment experience from our new facility” Clark adds.


