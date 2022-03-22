HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
CD Projekt Red Announce New Witcher Game Built On Unreal Engine 5

By | 22 Mar 2022

In a post on Twitter this morning, Game Dev company CD Projekt Red have teased the next game in The Witcher series.

The teaser shows a snow-covered medallion of a lynx, and a tagline stating, “A new saga begins”. While this may not seem like much information, fans will recognize that the medallion of the protagonist of all three previous games was Geralt of Rivia, who wore a wolf medallion.

The new medallion alongside the tagline suggests that the new game will feature a new Witcher protagonist, likely one from the School of the Cat.

While not much is know about the game itself, CD Projekt Red revealed thant as part of a partnership with Epic Games, they would be moving to Unreal Engine 5 as opposed to using the older REDengine that was used when developing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077. As Cyberpunk was met with a world of criticism due to graphical glitches and bugs that made it unplayable, the move to a new engine may be evidence of CD Projekt Red moving to a platform that is more powerful and hopefully, free of issues.



