Cambridge Audio Unveils New All-In-One Audio Streamer

By | 8 Apr 2021
UK sound brand Cambridge Audio has launched a new London-designed all-in-one audio system with huge streaming capability.

Cambridge’s new Evo 75 and Evo 150 boxes – which produce 75W and 150W per channel respectively – feature walnut side panels inspired by its P40 from 1968, which can be swapped out for black Richlite panels made from recycled paper.

Evo features a full-colour 6.8-inch LCD display for album artwork, as well as a dual-concentric rotary dial, and can stream via AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Chromecast built-in, Qobuz, Roon Ready, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and internet radio.

Both the 75 and 150 include optical, coaxial, RCA, and ARC inputs, as well as 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth; additionally, the 150 features built-in moving magnet (MM) phono stage for turntables, asynchronous USB audio input, balanced XLR, and two sets of speaker terminals.

Stuart George, Managing Director, Cambridge Audio, described Evo as “the product we’ve been leading up to for over 50 years”.

“At Cambridge Audio, we think evolution is about even more than improving the quality of the sound you hear and enhancing your enjoyment of music.

“Evolution is also about transforming the convenience and usability of hi-fi without compromising its performance. Evolution is about bringing hi-fi into the future, making it fit your lifestyle, and ensuring it looks just as good as it sounds,” he said.

Official Australian pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed, but the 75 costs the equivalent of around $3600 AUD and the 150 around $4400 AUD. Cambridge has also announced an Evo CD transport and Evo S speakers, to be released later this year.

