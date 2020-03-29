BREAKING NEWS:Winnings Stores Close Appliances Online Booming

Leading specialist appliance retailer has moved to close their 22 showrooms, staff working for the Companies online operation Appliances Online will not be affected as the Companies shutdown.

The Company who sells over 150 brands of goods is working with suppliers to acquire stock Company CEO John Winning told ChannelNews.

He said There is no one in the Country who can get an appliance product from the docks into a customer’s home than Appliances Online”.

The NSW headquartered Company is closing its 22 retail and commercial showrooms around the country as of Monday 30th of March with all sales efforts now moving to online.

He said that consumers can buy leading brand appliances as well as Bowers & Wilkins and Bang & Olufsen speakers from the Companies online operation.

“In light of the developing COVID-19 situation, we have proactively chosen to close all of our 22 showrooms around Australia. We will continue to serve Winning Appliances customers in a contactless environment; 24/7 via our website and over the phone. We want to ensure our customers experience minimal disruption as possible, given we know how important appliances are to everyday life”.

He said that the demand for freezers, bread makers and fridges to store ‘medical supplies” was in high demand.

He said “Whether it be for hygiene, washing clothes and dishes, or ensuring the longevity of perishable food stores and medicines in

fridges and freezers, we have a solution”.

“Our Winning Appliances team, who don’t work on commissions, remain employed with full salaries at this time and will continue to offer an exceptional customer experience. We have been training and transitioning our Showroom teams to a work from home environment over the past few weeks and are creating innovative ways to demonstrate the benefits of the latest cooking and laundry technologies to customers” he said

“Deliveries through our logistics company, Winning Services, will continue around the country, however we have implemented COVID-19 measures for minimal contact and contactless delivery, as appliances such as fridges, dishwashers, washers and dryers will be essential during the extra time Australians will be spending at home”

He told ChannelNews that the Company is already witnessing demand for replacement appliance due to heavier use as consumers are forced to use their appliances more often”.

He said that Through our businesses, which includes Winning Appliances, Appliances Online, Home Clearance and Winning Services, we have been able to harness technology that we have

been building in-house over the past decade, to ensure that the move to remote working was a fast process. Our Head Office has been working from home for almost two weeks and our 24/7 customer service team are using a cloud-based telephony system, which allows them to also work from home”.

Australians can be assured that they can contact us any time, day or night for their appliance needs and we will be there to provide them with assistance”, said Mr Winning.