In a major blow Ogilvy Public Relations has been dropped as the mainstream PR agency for Microsoft.

The agency, which last year was appointed to the Samsung account, has held the account for more than 25 years, initially via Howarth Communications and later via OPR.

Following an extensive pitch, Microsoft has chosen Herd MSL as their PR agency of choice.

Ogilvy PR retains Microsoft’s gaming business, including Xbox, which was not part of the tender process.

Ogilvy, which is known for their aggressive relationship with media organisations, have been known to black ban journalists for “not toeing the Microsoft party line” when it came to stories about the big US software Company.

A Herd MSL executive said, “The appointment will see Herd MSL supporting Microsoft in telling its story and purpose to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more through an integrated communications program”.

Herd MSL is owned by Publicis Groupe and is part of MSL – a global PR agency network with more than 3,000 consultants across 38 countries.

Their specialist brands in Australia include N2N for government, technology, B2B and corporate reputation, Fuel for consumer brand marketing and influencer and Touch for social, digital and content.

Among Herd MSL clients are Lenovo and Vocus.

More to follow.