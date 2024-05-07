HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: Retailers Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief As RBA Holds Rates

BREAKING NEWS: Retailers Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief As RBA Holds Rates

By | 7 May 2024

Retailers can breathe a sigh of relief after The Reserve Bank of Australia left the cash rate on hold at a 12-year high of 4.35 per cent, any higher and retailers were facing further declines in sales as consumers with mortgages cut back on spending.

Some economists were tipping a rise after inflation came in higher than-expected in the March quarter and the unemployment rate fell to near 50-year lows, prompting bond traders to price in a 44 per cent chance of another rate increase from the central bank this time round.

Most economists still expect the next move will be a rate cut by the end of the year or early 2025.

The central bank has lifted interest rates 13 times since 2022 in an effort o to bring inflation under control.

One contributor to the pain for consumers is the amount of money that the Labor Federal Government are forcing businesses to invest with increased salaries and costs that are hurting retailers and suppliers.

RBA governor Michele Bullock will hold a media conference at 3.30pm and may provide more insights into the board’s decision-making. It has been six weeks since the central bank last commented on monetary policy.

Australia’s peak retail body, the Australian Retailers Association (ARA), welcomed the decision following recent subdued retail trade data.

ARA CEO Paul Zahra said today’s rate decision will provide a hint of relief for retailers as economic challenges continue to dampen discretionary spending and consumer confidence.

“At a time of immense financial pressure and hardship for many Australians and retail businesses – avoiding another cash rate increase is critical to consumer confidence.

“March’s retail performance remained subdued, with cost-of-living pressures taking their toll on discretionary spending categories.

“Higher interest rates are a major factor in this spending slowdown. Whilst we haven’t seen an increase since November, higher mortgage repayments are taking a toll on household budgets.”

With May’s cash rate decision now in the books, the RBA will meet again mid-June.
“Retailers were initially optimistic for a cash rate cut in mid-2024 – which now appears less likely,” he said.

“Another cash rate increase would be punishing for both mortgage holders and discretionary retailers, with small businesses on thin margins being the most vulnerable.”



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
,
You may also like
Sydney (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
More Than 50% Australians Believe OZ Will Enter Recession Next Year
BREAKING NEW: RBA Interest Rates To Stay As Is, Welcome News For Retailers
Dollar Drop Prediction To Send Shivers Down Retailers’ Spines
BREAKING NEWS: Interest Rate Increases On Hold Retailers Relieved
Inflation Cools To 5.6%, RBA May Pause Interest Rate
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JVC projectors
JVC Unveils Four New High-End Projectors
Latest News
/
May 7, 2024
/
New Honda Accord To Become Safer With Telstra SIM Cards
Latest News
/
May 7, 2024
/
Android Users Beware Of New ‘Dirty Stream’ Malware
Latest News
/
May 7, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy AI Rolls Out To Galaxy S22 & Other Older Phones
Latest News
/
May 7, 2024
/
Belkin’s Auto-Tracking Stand Pro With DockKit Now Available In Australia
Latest News
/
May 7, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JVC projectors
JVC Unveils Four New High-End Projectors
Latest News
/
May 7, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
After a more than two-year break, JVC has gone ahead and debuted new projectors. The four newly unveiled models are...
Read More