BREAKING NEWS: Myer Crashes Again Shoppers Forced To Get Cash

Days after Myer was forced to shut down their in store tills due a network problem another IT stuff up has seen Boxing Day customers sent to the bank to get cash after another failure.

As customers crammed into Myer stores to pick up a Boxing Day bargains they were again prevented them from buying items in-store via EFTPOS as staff resorted to cash.

The outage was being experienced primarily in Victoria and Adelaide, with shoppers being forced to go and get cash out at ATMs as Myer staff held on to their Boxing Day sale items.

The problem that prevented trading for more than an hour as was similar to the problem that occured on the Saturday before Xmas when tills in the store were unable to be used.

Myer which has been described as a “run down” retailer is battling for survival with Boxing Day supposed to be one of thee most important days of the year.

Myer’s executive general manager of stores Tony Sutton said Boxing Day was their biggest sale day of the year and more than 1.6 million customers are expected to visit their 61 stores nationally.

Consumers are tipped to splash around $2.53 billion at the Boxing Day sales today.

New figures compiled by the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) and Roy Morgan have forecast Boxing Day sales to increase 2.86 per cent on last year.

Despite the rise, it’s the lowest yearly growth in the past decade.