LG Electronics has won a high-profile patent infringement case against TCL after a German court ruled in favour of the South Korean tech giant.

LG filed three lawsuits in Germany against Chinese-owned TCL in November 2019, claiming the company had infringed on its own patent covering LTE technology.

Trials for two other patent infringement cases are scheduled for March and May respectively.

In the suit, LG said TCL had been unlawfully using its LTE standard essential patents for its own handsets in its smartphone business.

Following the court’s judgement, LG will now take steps to stop TCL from using its patented technology without a license.

LG will request a sales ban on any TCL smartphone handset which has implemented the technology.

When the suit was first filed, LG said it had attempted to remedy the patent infringement concern without taking it to court, but failed.

“Our patented technologies are the fruit of continuous research and development and are central to our ongoing competitiveness in the industry and what motivates our employees to think creatively,” said Cho Hwi-jae, vice president and head of LG’s Intellectual Property Center.

“We believe it is our responsibility to vigorously protect our intellectual property against any and all unauthorized uses.”

LG is a global technological leader in the mobile communications field and possesses one of the largest portfolios of standard essential patents in the field.

According to TechIPm, a professional intellectual property research and consulting firm, LG ranked first globally for five consecutive years – from 2012 to 2016 – in the 4G (LTE/LTE-A) standard essential patent category.

And Germany-based market intelligence company IPlytics recently ranked LG third globally in 5G standard essential patent category with over 3,700 patent families.