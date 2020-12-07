An FCC filing for a pair of Bose ‘Sport Open Earbuds’ with an unusual hook design has been spotted online.

The US-based audio company looks to be releasing the pair of true wireless earbuds which look similar to the PowerBeats Pro product sold via Apple.

Photos of the unreleased fitness earbuds show a design which rests against the user ear, rather than needing to fasten the bud inside it.

A wide ear hook will hold the earbud in place and a cradle-shaped charger is also seen in the filing.

The product name ‘Sport Open Earbuds’ is also repeated several times in the FCC documentation.

Specs and pricing are not detailed in the documentation however some features may be similar to Bose’s Sport Earbuds, which the company released earlier this year at $159 ($A299).