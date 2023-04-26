HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Booktopia Appoints Amazon Veteran As CEO

Booktopia Appoints Amazon Veteran As CEO

By | 26 Apr 2023

Booktopia has hired a long-time Amazon senior executive as its new CEO.

David Nenke joins the company after having spent the last 15 years at Amazon in the US and Barnes & Noble’s educational arm. He has over a quarter-century’s worth of experience in “building, scaling, and transforming digital-focused retail businesses”, according to the book retailer.

Nenke most recently worked as President of Digital Student Solutions at Barnes & Noble Education. Before this, he spent more than 12 years as a senior executive with Amazon in Seattle – as General Manager of Amazon Explore, where he led a global team in developing and launching an interactive live-streaming retail service.

Prior to this, he was General Manager of Amazon Photos and General Manager of Amazon Grocery.

Nenke has also held senior finance positions at Coles Group, Shopfast and Cable & Wireless Optus.

“David was the standout candidate from a very high calibre shortlist,” Booktopia Chairman Peter George said.

“He has hands-on knowledge and extensive experience as a leader in technology-driven ecommerce businesses.”

“We are confident Mr Nenke has the experience, capabilities and attributes to ensure Booktopia reaches its full potential.”

Nenke said: “Booktopia is a pioneer of e-commerce in Australia and remains a highly respected brand that is trusted by millions of book buyers every year.

“Steering the business through the post-COVID environment while transitioning to the Next Gen CFC presents a range of challenges and opportunities for the business.

“With the support of the Board and the senior management team, I am confident we will be able to make Booktopia even better.”



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Amazon Shuts Down Book Depository, Booktopia Shares Climb
Amazon Announces Layoffs In Gaming Divisions
Finder Announces More Job Cuts
Apple Finally Announces Job Cuts
Disney’s 7,000 Job Cuts Begin This Week
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Facing First Quarterly Loss In 15 Years
Latest News
/
April 26, 2023
/
Kogan Posts $8.1M EBIT Loss, Sales Fall 28%
Latest News
/
April 26, 2023
/
DJI’s Mavic 3 Pro First Drone with Triple Camera System
Latest News
/
April 26, 2023
/
Alphabet Reports Strong Q1, As Cloud Unit Becomes Profitable
Latest News
/
April 26, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Norman Commercial Staff Claim They Are Owed Super After Forensic Audit
Latest News
/
April 26, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Facing First Quarterly Loss In 15 Years
Latest News
/
April 26, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung is staring down the barrel of its first operating loss since 2008, as the chip and smartphone markets continue...
Read More