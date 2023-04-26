Booktopia has hired a long-time Amazon senior executive as its new CEO.

David Nenke joins the company after having spent the last 15 years at Amazon in the US and Barnes & Noble’s educational arm. He has over a quarter-century’s worth of experience in “building, scaling, and transforming digital-focused retail businesses”, according to the book retailer.

Nenke most recently worked as President of Digital Student Solutions at Barnes & Noble Education. Before this, he spent more than 12 years as a senior executive with Amazon in Seattle – as General Manager of Amazon Explore, where he led a global team in developing and launching an interactive live-streaming retail service.

Prior to this, he was General Manager of Amazon Photos and General Manager of Amazon Grocery.

Nenke has also held senior finance positions at Coles Group, Shopfast and Cable & Wireless Optus.

“David was the standout candidate from a very high calibre shortlist,” Booktopia Chairman Peter George said.

“He has hands-on knowledge and extensive experience as a leader in technology-driven ecommerce businesses.”

“We are confident Mr Nenke has the experience, capabilities and attributes to ensure Booktopia reaches its full potential.”

Nenke said: “Booktopia is a pioneer of e-commerce in Australia and remains a highly respected brand that is trusted by millions of book buyers every year.

“Steering the business through the post-COVID environment while transitioning to the Next Gen CFC presents a range of challenges and opportunities for the business.

“With the support of the Board and the senior management team, I am confident we will be able to make Booktopia even better.”