HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Black Friday Set To Be Biggest Spending Day This Year

Black Friday Set To Be Biggest Spending Day This Year

By | 16 Nov 2021

November 26 is set to be the biggest trading day of the year, with the annual Black Friday sales bringing in more than Boxing Day sales, and Christmas Eve panic buying.

This is according to a new ANZ report, which found that non-food retail spending on Black Friday jumped by 50 per cent year-on-year in 2020, blasting past Boxing Day spending for the first time in history.

Cyber Monday (November 29) spending will also be hefty, forecast to sit at around 70 per cent of Black Friday’s spend.

ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell said, “Black Friday outdid Boxing Day and the week to Christmas Eve last year when it came to non-food retail spending, and we expect something similar this year.

“Lots of households have saved extra money through this year and could spend big at key end of year sale events.

“Strong household deposits and savings through this year, as well as the improved resilience in the labour market through Delta lockdowns compared to last year, have given the average household a strong buffer for end-of-year spending in 2021.”

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
COVID Won’t Impact Christmas Spending: Survey
$59 Billion Christmas Retail Boom Predicted
NSW Retail Reopening “Great Test-Case For Victoria”
“Surprisingly Smooth” Reopening For NSW Retail
Border Closures Biggest Issue For Aussie Businesses
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sydney Company’s Awesome Effort To Reduce Landfill
Latest News
/
November 16, 2021
/
Best & Less To Miss Forecasts, After Orrock-Led IPO
Latest News
/
November 16, 2021
/
Klipsch Onkyo Parent Company Forced To Borrow $20M Due To COVID
Latest News
/
November 16, 2021
/
Amazon Fined $500K For Hiding COVID Cases
Latest News
/
November 16, 2021
/
Telstra Has Over 1,000 Job Vacancies
Latest News
/
November 16, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sydney Company’s Awesome Effort To Reduce Landfill
Latest News
/
November 16, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
It’s a simple fact that technology creates landfill. It’s also a simple fact that landfill is one of the greatest...
Read More