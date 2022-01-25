HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Biggest Consumer Confident Leap In 17 Weeks

Biggest Consumer Confident Leap In 17 Weeks

By | 25 Jan 2022

Following last week’s 30-year January low in consumer confidence, it’s not surprising to see the biggest rebound in 17 weeks according to ANZ and Roy Morgan’s weekly index.

We saw jumps of 7.7 per cent in Victoria, 8.8 per cent in WA, and 3.7 per cent in Queensland, while confidence dropped 2.4 per cent in NSW and 2.6 per cent in SA.

“Ahead of the Q4 2021 CPI data, inflation expectations recorded a 0.1ppt rise to match the recent high of 5 per cent reached in December,” ANZ Head of Australian Economics, David Plank says, noting that “the Australian Open tennis and great weather” might have added to Victoria’s rosy outlook this week.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Aussie Consumer Confidence Hits Thirty-Year January Low
Black Friday Set To Be Biggest Spending Day This Year
Aussies To Spend $5.4B Over Cyber Weekend
$11 Billion Holiday Season On The Cards For Oz
Oz Consumer Confidence Falls To Lowest Point Since November
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Rates Hike Coming In August, Says CommBank
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/
Rolls-Royce Smash Records With All-Electric Aircraft
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/
Jaycar Hunts For New Owner
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/
Inflation Pushed To 3.5%, Years Ahead Of RBA’s Forecasts
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/
AirTag Used To Bust Dodgy Removalists
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Rates Hike Coming In August, Says CommBank
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
After new figures showed that inflation spiked 3.5 per cent during 2021, the CBA predicts the Reserve Bank Of Australia...
Read More