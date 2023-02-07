HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Biggest Consumer Confidence Drop Since August As Rate Rise Looms

Biggest Consumer Confidence Drop Since August As Rate Rise Looms

By | 7 Feb 2023

Consumer confidence has dropped to its lowest level since August, as Aussies nervously wait for today’s expected interest rate rise.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence index fell 3.2 percentage points to 83.6, down across the five mainland states.

This is well below the four-week average of 86, and miles from the neutral confidence reading of 100.

When the Reserve Bank announces the expected interest rate rise this afternoon, it will mark the ninth straight hike. This, combined with the higher-than-expected inflationary rate for December, which hit a 32-year high, suggests a lot of pain ahead.

“Household inflation expectations drifted up but are still lower than expectations during the final three months of 2022,” ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell said.

“Average confidence among homeowners paying off their mortgages fell less than other housing status cohorts, though still ended the week with lower confidence than renters and outright homeowners.”

 



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Consumer Confidence Highest Since June
Inflation Hits 7.8%, Highest Since 1990
Consumer Confidence Plummets Ahead Of Rate Hike
Aussie Consumer Confidence “Depressingly Low”
Consumer Confidence Hits Four-Month High
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Over 716,000 .au Domain Names Registered Last Quarter
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/
Ninth Straight Hike, Interest Rates Jump To 3.35%
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/
Logitech Debut Video Chat Booth
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/
Lenovo Launches 27″ ThinkSmart Display
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/
Two More Aussie Shopping Centres Change Hands
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Over 716,000 .au Domain Names Registered Last Quarter
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
There has been over 716,000 domain registrations with the .au extension from its launch in March to December, a new...
Read More