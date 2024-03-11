Australians are tipped to spend $6.3 billion on home improvements and renovations over the Easter period, according to research by The Australian Retailers Association (ARA), in conjunction with Roy Morgan.

Their research reveals that the average spend on an Easter DIY project this year will be $852 per person, which is down 0.5% from last year.

Further, it was revealed that the 18-34 age demographic are set to spend more than other age group ($2.7 billion) and that 34 per cent of women will undertake a DIY project.

Also revealed was that 44 per cent of people planning a project are from Western Australia, followed by South Australia (40%) and Queensland (38%), and two-thirds of the DIY spending ($4.5 billion) is set to be in the capital cities while $1.8 billion will be spent in country areas of Australia.

In addition, most of the DIY spending over the Easter break (around $4.5 billion) is projected to be within the three largest states of New South Wales, Victoria or Queensland.

ARA CEO Paul Zahra said the Easter long weekend is the perfect time to Australians to get their hands dirty and partake in some creative home therapy.

“Despite cost-of-living pressures, DIYs around the house remain particularly popular over Easter, whether it’s an ambitious decoration, a fresh coat of paint or even a gardening blitz,” he said.

“It’s the final break many people will have before winter sets in, and people who aren’t travelling traditionally use this time to upgrade the home and tackle jobs they’ve been putting off for months.

“Whilst less spend than last year, avid decorators, gardeners and home enthusiasts are tipped to spend $6.3 billion nationwide.

“About 10% of those undertaking a project will spend more than $2,000 on significant projects, however, with an average spend of $852 – we’re typically looking at modest projects that can be knocked over during the long weekend.

“With 7.8 million Australians taking on DIY projects this Easter, it will be a busy time for hardware stores and homewares’ retailers,” he said.