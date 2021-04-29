HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Big W Sales Grow 18.3% Online up 34%

By | 29 Apr 2021

BIG W has reported total sales growth of 18.3% for the quarter with no slowdown in the final six weeks with the discount retailer also reporting strong online growth.

The Woolworths owned Company saw sales at their speciality retail store jump from $1,024M for the 13 weeks of the 2021 period Vs $866M for the same period in 2020.

The retailer who has moved to sell more branded products delivered comparable growth across their network following store closures of 20%.

BIG W eCommerce sales increased by 34.8% with penetration of 7.5% falling relative to Q2 as BIG W cycled strong sales growth in the prior year.

Following yesterday’s announcement of a new distribution operation to support their online business Woolworths management said, “Group eCommerce sales have continued to grow strongly, up 64.2% in Q3 to $1.3 billion”.

“In Australian Food, WooliesX eCommerce sales increased by 90.5% to $878 million with penetration of 7.9% compared to 4.1% in the prior year and 7.7% in H1 F21. Comparisons to Q3 F20 have been favourably impacted by the disruption to some eCommerce services following.

unprecedented demand last year. However, we estimate that eCommerce sales growth would still have exceeded 70% on a normalised basis”.

