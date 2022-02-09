Tonight, Samsung is rolling out another key Unpacked event for the launch of a new Galaxy S22 smartphone, also tipped is a new Ultra Galaxy Tab S8 tablet, along with two other tablets, there is also the possibility that Samsung will announce a new speaker known as the Galaxy Home Mini 2, whose production is rumoured to have recently started.

The CEO of Samsung’s mobile division is currently in Vietnam where the bulk of Samsung’s premium smartphones are manufactured.

The New premium Galaxy S22 is tipped to ship with Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor however the Australian market could get Samsung’s own Exynos 2200 processor, this is the first smartphone chip with AMD graphics built in.

Also tipped is an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for the Plus and Ultra models.

ChannelNews understands that the design of the new S22 devices is similar to the 2021 models however the cameras and the software has been upgraded according to leaks.

The new devices are also tipped to be 5mm smaller and thinner than prior models.

According to WinFuture, the new S22 include a 120Hz OLED displays that are both 0.1 inches smaller than last year (at 6.1 and 6.6 inches, respectively) but feature higher peak brightness of 1,500 units and 1,750 nits, up from 1,300 units last year.

WinFuture reports that both phones ship with 50-megapixel main cameras, paired with 12-megapixel ultrawide, and 10-megapixel telephoto lenses.

Other specs include a main 50-megapixel sensor up from 1/1.76” last year, while the sensor behind the telephoto lens is reportedly much smaller at 1/3.94” (down from 1/1.72”)

The Verge claims that ‘This larger main sensor may explain why Samsung is promising that these phones will let you “own the night” and take “the best and brightest photos and videos you’ve ever captured with a phone.”

Both phones will reportedly have 8GB of RAM and offer a choice of 128 or 256GB of storage, just like last year.

The product that really excites ChannelNews is an all-new Samsung Tab S8.

Samsung tablets are among the best in the world due in part to the quality of the components which are manufactured by Samsung.

A leaked press release, and what seems to be the Unpacked launch video for the Tab S8 reveals that Samsung is set to include a display notch with Samsung working to improve the camera shooting capability of the device which can be easily used for conference calls.

The new tablets will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor according to leaks.

At the bottom end of the range is an 11 inches (2560 x 1600) model through to 12.4 inch (2800 x 1752) for the Tab S8 Plus and 14.6 inches (2960 x 1848) for the Tab S8 Ultra which all have a 120Hz display.

Also, on board is 5G, and S Pen, and wireless DeX support, as well as Dolby Atmos speakers.

recently it was revealed that Samsung is looking to launch a new SmartThings Home Hub speaker.

According to sources the speaker went into production earlier this month.

Two years ago, Samsung showed us a high-quality Bixby speaker at CES, but this was never released in Australia.

Tomorrow is D Day when all will be officially revealed.