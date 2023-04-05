HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Big Auto Brand Dumps Android & Apple AirPlay

Big Auto Brand Dumps Android & Apple AirPlay

By | 5 Apr 2023

General Motors will remove Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from its EVs in favour of Google’s in-car functionality.

This news comes as GM announce a major expansion into the Australian marketplace.

Christian Soemmer, managing director of GM strategic markets, alliances and distributors, said Australia will be the “cornerstone” of its international expansion push.

“We want to grow our international scale. Australia and New Zealand is an absolute key pillar of that region. We are always looking into more opportunities,” he said.

“We do want to grow in Australia and New Zealand and what does that mean? That means yes, we will have exciting announcements that will be coming up.”

The EV models GM are expected to launch in this market include the electric SUV Cadillac Lyriq, an electric Hummer, and a Silverado EV that GM will launch in mid-2024.

With GM’s new partnership with Google, these EVs will be fitted with Google Maps, and Google Assistant, as well as Spotify, Audible, and other services built into the car, as opposed to being accessed via a third-party app.

“We have a lot of new driver assistance features coming that are more tightly coupled with navigation,” explained Mkie Hichme, Executive Director of Digital Cockpit Experience at Google.

“We don’t want to design these features in a way that is not dependent on the person having a cellphone.“



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Beats Studio Buds Plus Promise Better ANC
MediaTek Chips Will Power Satellite Texting In OZ
Apple Blocks ChatGPT Email App From App Store
Google Reveal New Android Phone And Watch Features
BREAKING NEWS: Navman Quits Market As Google Maps Takes Over
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Foxtel Replaces CFO
Latest News
/
April 5, 2023
/
Wesfarmers Partners With Amazon For OneDigital Expansion
Latest News
/
April 5, 2023
/
Matter Is “Stuffed” AS Big Brands Pull Back
Latest News
/
April 5, 2023
/
OZ Gamers Enjoy Fast Connections, ACCC Broadband Report Finds
Latest News
/
April 5, 2023
/
Samsung Cranks Up OLED Capability With A Little Help
Latest News
/
April 5, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Foxtel Replaces CFO
Latest News
/
April 5, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The Foxtel Group has announced Stacey Brown will take over as chief financial officer, replacing current CFO Stuart Hutton. Brown...
Read More