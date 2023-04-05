HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 5 Apr 2023

Foxtel and Kayo are presenting over 120 hours of live, ad-break free Masters coverage over the next week.

The 87th edition of the Masters tees off this week at Augusta National Golf Club, and fans will be treated to more than 120 hours of live programming on Fox Sports.

All four rounds will be presented live, while four Fox Sports Channels (503, 505, 506, 507) will be dedicated to the golfing tournament.

Masters – On The Range has already started the analysis and behind-the-scenes actions, ahead of tee-off tomorrow.

All four rounds will be live and ad-break during play with the iconic troublesome Amen Corner – Holes 11, 12 and 13 – available to watch in 4K Ultra HD on Foxtel.

There will also be live coverage of Holes 15 & 16 at the tournament, the latter of which has witnessed eleven hole-in-ones over the past decade.

American Scottie Scheffler and Northern Irelander Rory Mcllroy are the two favourites heading into this year’s competition.

Fox Sports’ Braith Anasta will join the commentary team alongside golf expert Paul Gow for the indepth coverage.



