Smartphone accessories brand Belkin has announced a new line-up of magnetic attachments made especially for Apple’s iPhone 12.

The hero of the new product portfolio is an intelligent phone mount which is equipped with face tracking capability, meaning it can recognize a user’s face and will follow movement during a photograph or video.

The iPhone 12 phone mount is set to be priced at around $A85 and will be able to rotate a full 360-degress while tracking a user’s face.

This face tracking feature is set to be only available through Belkin’s app.

Belkin also added a magnetic fitness phone mount ($A45) to its accessories line-up and a 2,500mAh power bank ($45) which magnetically attaches to the back of the iPhone 12.

The company is also launching a portable charging pad and a 7.5W wireless charging stand.

