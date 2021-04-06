HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Belkin > Belkin Launches Magnetic Phone Mount With Face Tracking

Belkin Launches Magnetic Phone Mount With Face Tracking

By | 6 Apr 2021
,

Smartphone accessories brand Belkin has announced a new line-up of magnetic attachments made especially for Apple’s iPhone 12.

The hero of the new product portfolio is an intelligent phone mount which is equipped with face tracking capability, meaning it can recognize a user’s face and will follow movement during a photograph or video.

The iPhone 12 phone mount is set to be priced at around $A85 and will be able to rotate a full 360-degress while tracking a user’s face.

This face tracking feature is set to be only available through Belkin’s app.

Belkin also added a magnetic fitness phone mount ($A45) to its accessories line-up and a 2,500mAh power bank ($45) which magnetically attaches to the back of the iPhone 12.

The company is also launching a portable charging pad and a 7.5W wireless charging stand.

More to come.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
Belkin Adds Range Of Smart LED Cables
Belkin Adds Trackable Earbuds & Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger To Portfolio
Belkin Obtains Ultra High-Speed HDMI Certification
Belkin Unveils Wireless Charging Speaker Stand
Belkin Unveil First MagSafe Range After iPhone 12 Launch
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Rolls Out Premium Soundbar Range With Eco-Conscious Designs
Latest News LG
/
April 6, 2021
/
Apple iMac Due For Supersized Makeover
Apple Desktop PCS Latest News
/
April 6, 2021
/
Super Mario Game Leaps To New Auction Record
Gaming Latest News
/
April 6, 2021
/
Apple Makes Radical Changes To Siri In iOS 14.5
Apple Latest News
/
April 6, 2021
/
Google’s Third-Gen Pixel Buds: ‘A’ For ‘Affordable’
Google Latest News Leaks
/
April 6, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Rolls Out Premium Soundbar Range With Eco-Conscious Designs
Latest News LG
/
April 6, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG Electronics has released its new 2021 range of premium soundbars, with the line-up designed to be environmentally friendly. According...
Read More