HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Belkin Issues Recall For Wireless Charger Over Fire Fears

Belkin Issues Recall For Wireless Charger Over Fire Fears

By | 15 Jan 2021

Belkin has chosen to recall their portable W1Z003 wireless charger after fears it could burst into flames, it had previously been sold in Apple stores and only 250 were sold in Australia.

The company said that they had discovered that the wireless charger has been observed to exhibit overheating due to a yet-to-be-determined malfunction.

Belkin said that that no injuries or property damage have been reported, and no other wireless chargers are affected by the recall.

As a result, Belkin has initiated a major recall of the product which has also been available to Australians via Belkin’s own web site.

The portable W1Z003 was a popular product and is a similar design to other Belkin wireless chargers.

The company insists that no incidents have been reported, but users who have the Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition (WIZ003) are encouraged to unplug the charger and to stop using it immediately, to prevent the risk of overheating and fire.

The company is offering a full refund to the customers who bought the product.

In addition, Belkin will provide its customers with explicit steps and instructions that will help customers safely and securely dispose of a faulty wireless charger.

In the statement released by Belkin, the company said that only the WIZ003 portable wireless charger was affected by the recall and all other Belkin chargers and other products are still available for an excellent consumer experience.

It is estimated that the recall only affects chargers that were sold between July 2020 and October 2020.

Prior to the recall The Belkin wireless charger had proved extremely popular.

Sold by Belkin directly via its website, as well as on the Apple website the Boost Charge Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition was only sold from July 2020 through October 2020.

It features a removable 10,000mAh power bank that can be charged at the same time as an iPhone.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

US-Banned Xiaomi Launches $99 Smart Speaker & Foldable eScooter In Australia
Latest News Xiaomi
/
January 15, 2021
/
Brand Sold By JB Hi-Fi Blacklisted
Latest News
/
January 15, 2021
/
CES 2021 Wrap Up: Brighter TVs, Rollable Phones & Hygienic Tech
Latest News
/
January 15, 2021
/
Australian Phone Carrier Best Deals For The New Samsung Galaxy S21 Series
Latest News Samsung
/
January 15, 2021
/
Google Finally Gets Fitbit Deal Over The Line
Latest News
/
January 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

US-Banned Xiaomi Launches $99 Smart Speaker & Foldable eScooter In Australia
Latest News Xiaomi
/
January 15, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
Chinese-owned Xiaomi, which is facing a blacklist in the US market, has launched its own branded smart speaker and a...
Read More