Home > Latest News > Beats Studio Buds Plus Promise Better ANC

Beats Studio Buds Plus Promise Better ANC

By | 22 Mar 2023

Beats are set to release upgraded wireless Studio buds, with more powerful active noise cancellation and improved transparency mode.

Like with the first set, the Studio Buds Plus won’t house an Apple audio chip. There also won’t be automatic device switching between Apple devices, so if you’re personally attached to the Apple ecosystem you may want to stick with you Beats Fit Pro earbuds, or even your AirPods.

Meanwhile, the Studio Buds sit on the fence, hoping to grab a tick from both Android and iOS consumers, working well enough with each, with expectations this will continue with the Studio Buds Plus.

The official release date hasn’t been publicly set yet, but it’s assumed it can’t be far away, owing to the fact we know about the improve in ANC. The big question now is how much they will bite your wallet.

If you’re already getting ready to upgrade, new images reveal the should come in black or gold, though the design is pretty much the same as the original Beats Studio Buds from 2021.



