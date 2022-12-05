US prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud charges against Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou.

Meng’s 2018 arrest led to years of trade sanctions between US and China. She was accused of deliberately misleading bank HSBC Holdings about its business dealings in Iran, in order to secure banking services.

Last year, Meng struck a ‘deferred prosecution agreement’ which would see the charges dismissed on December 1, 2022, four years from the date of her arrest.

“The government respectfully moves to dismiss the third superseding indictment in this case as to defendant Wanzhou Meng,” U.S. Attorney Carolyn Pokorny in Brooklyn wrote in a letter to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly.

Huawei still faces a raft of charges, including the aforementioned bank fraud charge, to stealing trade secrets. The Chinese company has plead not guilty on every charge.

Meng remains the CFO for Huawei, as well as taking on rotating chairwoman and deputy chairwoman roles.